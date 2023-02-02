Deputies searching for armed car prowlers after shooting in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Two car prowlers are wanted after they shot at a person who confronted them in Vancouver early Thursday morning, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 1:40 a.m., deputies with help from the Vancouver Police Department responded to a shooting near the Pebble Creek Garden Apartments at 5313 Northeast 66th Avenue. A caller reported they caught two people, who were wearing all black clothing and ski masks, prowling vehicles in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

The sheriff’s office said the caller confronted the suspects and followed them out of the complex, onto NE 66th Avenue, where the suspects reportedly each pulled out a gun and shot at the caller. No injuries were reported.

Deputies found a bullet casing on the sidewalk along the east side of NE 66th Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said deputies, along with a Vancouver police K-9, searched the area but have not been able to locate the suspects, who were said to be riding skateboards.

Anyone with information about the shooting or has video evidence or the incident or suspects, is asked to contact Deputy Hulsey at 564-208-2375 or ben.hulsey@clark.wa.gov.

