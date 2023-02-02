Deputies seek help locating missing Milwaukie woman with cognitive issues

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing and endangered woman.

Penny Rumgay, 75, was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at around 9 p.m., at her home on Freeman Road. The sheriff’s office says she is diabetic and has been diagnosed with cognitive issues.

The sheriff’s office said she may be attempting to visit a patient at a local hospital, but did not specify which hospital.

Rumgay is believed to be wearing a black and white sweater, along with black leggings. She was last seen driving a 2010 gray Toyota Venza with Oregon license plate 457LSA.

If you see Penny Rumgay, call or text 911. Anyone who knows of her whereabouts should contact 503-655-8211 or send tips to www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip or 503-723-4949. Please reference case number 22-002442.

