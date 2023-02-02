On the Go with Ayo at the Portland International Auto Show

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland International Auto show is back at the Oregon Convention Center for its 113th year. FOX 12′s Ayo Elise went over to get a live preview of what the show has in store.

With the largest selection of vehicles in the state, the show starts Thursday and runs through Sunday. Doors open at 10 a.m. every day. Check out the latest electric cars and test drive your favorite car.

Sunday is the day for the whole family, with activities for kids and free admission for anyone under twelve years old. For tickets and more information, click here.

