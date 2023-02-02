Last Dry Day, Showers Return Tomorrow

Good morning! We’ve had cold nights/mornings all week, and today is no different. Most locations are starting off near or below freezing. Temperatures could fall close to the dew point as we head into sunrise, so patchy fog & frost may form. Due to the lack of wind and temperature inversions in our valleys, air quality has diminished. Several spots are dealing with unhealthy air quality for sensitive groups (such as those with respiratory issues). The air will start to move a bit more today, especially in the central & east metro. Gusts could exceed 30 mph near the Gorge. Otherwise, expect mellow weather conditions to the south and west. Clouds will gradually build in throughout the day, and highs will range between the upper 40s and low 50s.

Clouds will continue to build in tonight ahead of our next weather system. This will be a Pacific low pressure system brushing across the coastline. Expect showers to spread inland Friday morning, with on & off showers during the afternoon. We’ll start off in the upper 30s, with daytime highs reaching about 50 degrees. A shortwave will send another cluster of showers through between Friday night and early Saturday, with most of it winding down by sunrise. Saturday should be a mainly dry day under mostly cloudy skies. Highs will climb into the low to mid 50s. Rain picks up on Sunday, along with mountain snow. We should score about 4-8 inches of fresh snow at the ski resorts.

Rain will come & go next week, with the potential for more significant moisture midweek. This could lead to some hefty mountain snow. Other than that, there’s nothing unusual expected in the forecast. The lowlands west of the Cascades will stay clear of snow & ice through the next 7-10 days.

Have a great Thursday!

