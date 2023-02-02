Man faces vehicular homicide charge after passenger dies in Vancouver rollover crash

Washington State Patrol
Washington State Patrol(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 6:26 AM PST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - A man is dead and another is facing charges after a rollover crash in Vancouver late Wednesday night.

Washington State Patrol says a 2018 Kia Stinger was westbound on SR-500 exiting to southbound I-205 when it left the roadway, struck the barrier and rolled onto the southbound I-205 right shoulder.

A passenger in the car, 50-year-old Dennis J. Coplin, of Woodland, died at the scene. The driver, 48-year-old Warren S. Dickinson, of Portland, was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest for treatment of unknown injuries.

WSP says drugs/alcohol were involved in the crash. Dickinson will face charges of vehicular homicide when he’s released from the hospital.

