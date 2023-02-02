Memorial for fallen Portland police officers in Waterfront Park vandalized

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Association says their memorial to fallen police officers in Tom McCall Waterfront Park was vandalized.

The association’s president, Sgt. Aaron Schmautz, says the damage was discovered on Wednesday. Individual plaques of fallen officers were damaged with the pictures ripped off and the names scratched out.

No one has been arrested for the vandalism.

The memorial has been in place since 1993 and honors those Portland officers who died in the line of duty.

Schmautz says a fundraising account has been set up to donate to the Portland Police Historical Society, the nonprofit that is responsible for managing the memorial and museum. If you would like to donate, click here.

