More people qualify for TriMet fare discount after federal poverty rate increase

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - More people qualify for discounted TriMet fares after the Department of Health and Human Services increased the federal poverty rate for 2023, TriMet announced Thursday.

Income-based discount fares are under the Honored Citizen fare, which includes three categories of people who qualify:

People who are at least 65 years old and are on Medicare

People with disabilities

People with qualifying incomes

People who make up to 200% of the federal poverty rate, now at $14,580, can qualify for the fare discount, TriMet said. What it means is that people who make up to $29,160 per year can qualify to ride TriMet at a deeply discounted rate, and income levels increase with household size.

For people with disabilities and qualifying incomes to receive the discount, they must apply for and receive a photo ID Hop card.

To learn more and apply for a discount, people can visit the TriMet website here

