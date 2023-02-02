Multnomah County group works to find housing for families and children experiencing homelessness

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - In Multnomah County, thousands of families are experiencing homelessness each year.

“We have a huge state of emergency right now in the homelessness world,” said Brandi Tuck, the Executive Director of Path Home. “We have so many people who don’t have homes. Oregon ranks last in the country in the number of unsheltered families with children. We’re one of the only organizations that focuses exclusively and it’s critical now more than ever that we are providing these services to these kids and their families that do not have housing and really need a place to go.”

Located in Southeast Portland, Path Home works to empower families with children to get back into housing and stay there.

“We accomplish our mission by helping families all the way from crisis to stability,” said Tuck. “We have a street outreach program where we go out into the community and help find families who are outside without homes and bring them into our services. We have Family Village Shelter, which is a shelter that serves up to 17 families at a time. We have a rapid re-housing program where we help families move from homelessness back into housing and we provide long-term case management to help them keep their housing and we have a homeless prevention program, where we are preventing homelessness for families who are about to lose their housing so they never have to experience the stress and crisis of homelessness.”

Family Village Shelter features trauma-informed design and architecture, a first-of-its-kind in the state.

“We know experiencing homelessness is really stressful and difficult and it puts your brain into survival mode. Trauma-informed design is a way of designing the built environment that helps change that chemical reaction in the brain and get someone out of that stress mode so they can get back to their logical thinking part of their brain and make the kinds of change they want to see in their lives. It includes a real connection to nature. It’s about having a cooling, calm color palette. We have real plants indoors and outdoors all over our campus. It’s about having spacious areas that are flexible and creating an environment where people can calm down, get back into that healthy thinking part of their brain and heal from this stressful experience.”

Families typically stay for three months. During that time, Path Home works with them on finding permanent housing.

“That is the solution to homelessness. Shelters are wonderful places where people can stay temporarily, but they have to have a pathway out into housing.”

Once a family is set up with permanent housing, Tuck says that isn’t the end. It’s important to ensure the household is set up for success; they offer long-term case management to help families keep their housing.

This week, Governor Tina Kotek unveiled her proposed budget, which in part focused on housing and homelessness.

“We are excited Governor Kotek is focusing on housing,” said Tuck. “There are so many conversations in the community about shelter beds and camping sites when we should be focusing on moving people from homelessness to housing. She is trying to devote a lot of money to build affordable housing. We are also really excited to see, for the first time, a governor specifically calling families with children a priority population. It should be unconscionable that there are any children outside without a home tonight.”

Tuck says they are currently serving 17 families at their Family Village Shelter and are more often than not at capacity. She says hundreds of families experiencing homelessness are still on waiting lists in Multnomah County.

