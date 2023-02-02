One more dry day, then rain returns Friday

February has arrived with abundant sunshine, dry weather, and calm wind across the region. Temperatures have warmed up a bit more; we’re back to normal for early February. High pressure holds overhead for one more day, giving us a frosty night again then lots of hazy sunshine for Thursday. Basically tomorrow should feel just like today.

A change to a wetter weather pattern arrives on Friday as a weak cold front moves inland. That means we’ll see gray skies and showers at times. It’s not an excessively wet system, but enough to remind us we are in the rainy season.

More wet systems follow through the middle of next week, although none of them are particularly strong. We expect some good Cascade snowfall early next week as well, possibly a foot or two.

At this point we don’t see any sort of cold weather in the next 7-10 days; lowland snow is unlikely as well. The first 10 days of February will be mild and occasionally wet.

