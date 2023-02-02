Oregon Zoo’s ‘Stumptown Fil’ predicts six more weeks of winter

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Filbert has spoken! The beloved beaver at the Oregon Zoo debuted his forecast Thursday morning, predicting there will be six more weeks of winter.

Filbert’s prediction matches that of Punxsutawney Phil, who saw his shadow on Groundhog Day in Pennsylvania.

Filbert, also known as Stumptown Fil, was born at the Oregon Zoo in 2011 but didn’t make his forecasting debut until 2020. The zoo says his weather predictions, however, haven’t been quite as impressive as his dam-building skills.

“Last year, Filbert predicted an early spring, and in April we had to close the zoo because of snow and ice,” said Christina Parr, a keeper in the zoo’s North America section. “Then again, Punxsutawney Phil’s record isn’t so great either — you might be better off flipping a coin.”

You can see Filbert and his lodge-mate Maple, both known as “branch managers,” in the zoo’s North America section.

