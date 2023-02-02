Police on scene of ‘active shooter situation’ in Hood River

(Storyblocks)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 1:05 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOOD RIVER Ore. (KPTV) - Police are on the scene of an “active shooter situation” in Hood River.

The Hood River Police Department said they were in the area of Clearwater Lane and Dairy Queen where residents were being evacuated.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the Hood River School District said the incident was happening at the nearby Safeway.

At the intersection of Cascade and Clearwater, directly across from the Dairy Queen, there is a Safeway.

Several area schools are in lockdown as a result including: Westside Elementary School, May Street Elementary School, Hood River Middle School, Hood River Options Academy, Hood River Valley High School, and Nathaniel Coe Administrative Center.

The school district said all students and staff are inside the buildings and all outside doors are locked and no one may come into or leave the buildings as students and teachers go about their normal activities.

They asked people to stay away from the area.

Hood River is about 70 miles east of Portland and 25 miles west of The Dalles.

It’s not clear how many suspects are involved or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Hillsboro bikini coffee shop owner arrested for sex abuse; more victims possible
portland city workers strike
Hundreds of Portland city workers on strike for better pay
Memorial for fallen Portland police officers in Waterfront Park vandalized
Portland Police Memorial vandalized in Tom McCall Waterfront Park
Memorial for fallen Portland police officers in Waterfront Park vandalized