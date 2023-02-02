Police on scene of ‘active shooter situation’ in Hood River

HOOD RIVER Ore. (KPTV) - Police are on the scene of an “active shooter situation” in Hood River.

The Hood River Police Department said they were in the area of Clearwater Lane and Dairy Queen where residents were being evacuated.

In a statement on their Facebook page, the Hood River School District said the incident was happening at the nearby Safeway.

At the intersection of Cascade and Clearwater, directly across from the Dairy Queen, there is a Safeway.

Several area schools are in lockdown as a result including: Westside Elementary School, May Street Elementary School, Hood River Middle School, Hood River Options Academy, Hood River Valley High School, and Nathaniel Coe Administrative Center.

The school district said all students and staff are inside the buildings and all outside doors are locked and no one may come into or leave the buildings as students and teachers go about their normal activities.

They asked people to stay away from the area.

Hood River is about 70 miles east of Portland and 25 miles west of The Dalles.

It’s not clear how many suspects are involved or if there are any injuries.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

