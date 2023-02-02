Portland Police Bureau makes progress in addressing persistent staffing issues

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is making some progress in addressing its persistent staffing woes, thanks to more than a thousand people applying for open officer positions in the past year alone.

Amy Neidiffer, who has a degree in criminal justice and a Masters degree in criminology, said she felt called to serve her city.

“I want to be a part of the growth. I want to be a part of the healing. I want to reassure people that we’re here and we’re here as public servants,” said Neidiffer.

According to the police bureau, just under 100 officers, Neidiffer included, are currently in training, a process that can take more than 18 months to complete.

“You could hire 1000 police officers today, but they’re not going to be able to count toward fixing a problem until, you know, 2024,” said Aaron Schmautz, President of the Portland Police Association.

Schmautz said the past couple years have taken a toll on the bureau’s officers, but the officers that remained with the bureau and those joining now genuinely want to serve their community.

The Portland Police Bureau is actively recruiting for its 69 open officer positions.

