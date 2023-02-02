Portland reinstates cop who leaked false info. of Hardesty hit-and-run

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland Police officer has been reinstated after leaking false information that linked former City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty to a hit-and-run accident.

An investigation found that Officer Brian Hunzeker leaked information to a reporter falsely accusing Commissioner Jo Anne Hardesty of a hit-and-run back in March 2021.

A driver told police it was Hardesty who hit her, but it was later proven that she was not involved. Hunzeker was then fired by the City, resigned as president of the police union and apologized for his statements.

The Portland Police Association reports that Brian Hunzeker has been put back in a PPB officer role. An arbitrator selected by the Oregon labor board “thoroughly consider[ed] all the facts and legislatively-enacted police accountability standards” before taking the action.

The formal decision also acknowledged the issue of police accountability and public trust.

“The Arbitrator makes the general observation that there is a national concern over the power of an arbitrator to put back to work an officer that should not be in law enforcement. Clearly, the public should be concerned when officers keep their employment when they have a history of unacceptable violence. That is not the case for Officer Hunzeker.”

The Arbitrator said they came to the decision after consideration of all the facts.

“With full consideration for the national and local issues around police misconduct, The Arbitrator sets forth that not all misconduct should result in termination. An injustice can be done when a good police officer is terminated for political or other reasons not justified by the facts. It is this Arbitrator’s conclusion that the discharge of [Officer Hunzeker] falls into that category. The facts do not justify the decision to terminate his employment.”

FOX 12 has reached out to Hunzeker and city officials for comment.

