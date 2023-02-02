PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau says a local tow truck driver realized he was involved in a hit-and-run on the Banfield Freeway while watching the local news.

Emergency responders first arrived on the scene just before 7 a.m. Sunday after receiving reports of a crash on westbound I-84 between the Northeast 43rd Avenue exit and the overpass at Northeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard.

Portland tow truck driver realizes he’s hit-and-run suspect while watching news. (KPTV)

The first PPB officer to arrive found the victim, a 27-year-old man, laying injured on the pavement in front of his tow truck.

According to police, the 27-year-old had just finished loading a car when he was struck by a passing vehicle.

PPB says on Tuesday, a caller, also a tow truck driver, reported seeing news coverage of the hit-and-run and believed he might have been involved. Officers contacted the man who met with police for an interview. Damage consistent with the crash was found on his 2019 Ford F350 tow truck.

According to police, the man told officers he had been temporarily blinded when a tarp landed on his windshield. The man also reported hearing a thumping sound and left the freeway at the next exit. After removing the tarp, he reported checking to see if he struck anything but was unable to tell.

At this time, no arrests or citations have been issued. The injured tow truck driver was released from the hospital Wednesday and is recovering at home.

