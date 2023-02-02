Portlanders celebrate start of Black History Month

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Wednesday marked the first day of Black History Month and communities in the Rose City are helping kick it off.

Black History Fest Northwest launched its fifth year of celebrations Wednesday evening at the Arts Annex in Portland.

The group called World Stage Theatre helped put on Wednesday’s event which showcased different businesses, music and art throughout the local African American community

Organizers say this is a great way to bring people of all ages together and highlight Black culture.

“We are kind of in the ‘world of calendar’ confined to just a month,” says Adrienne Livingston, committee member of the Black History Festival. “But it’s more than just a month, we wanted to bring the kids out, the elderly adults -- just to come together, be together, have fun, have fellowship -- it’s just a way that we can do community together.”

