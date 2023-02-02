Remains found in Longview in Feb. 2020 identified as missing 22-year-old man

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - Human remains that were found in February 2020 have been identified as a 22-year-old man who went missing six years ago, according to the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office.

Three years ago, the nearly complete skeleton was found in thick blackberry bushes by a longshoreman at the Weyerhaeuser dock in Longview, according to the sheriff’s office. The remains were collected and sent to the King County Medical Examiner’s Office for a full forensic examination.

The sheriff’s office said no signs of trauma were found and the cause of death is unknown. Detectives were not able to positively identify the remains at the time.

In Nov. 2021, detectives began working with a DNA lab and were able to identify potential family members of the unknown man. The sheriff’s office said detectives contacted the family and learned they had a family member, 22-year-old Jade David Feigert, who went missing in Feb. 2017.

Feigert was living in Columbia County at the time and was last seen when he was dropped off in Kelso by his mother.

By using his mother’s DNA profile and dental records, detectives were able to positively identify the remains as Feigert. The remains have since been turned over to his family.

The sheriff’s office said there is no indication that Feigert died as a result of a crime and the investigation will be closed.

