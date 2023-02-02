Showers return Friday, mainly dry Saturday

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We got another nice, dry day Thursday. We saw quite a bit of sunshine in the morning, but clouds are starting to thicken up ahead of the wet system that gets here Friday. Thanks to those clouds, our overnight temperatures tonight won’t be nearly as chilly as they have been the last couple nights. The Portland International Airport bottomed out at 25 degrees this morning. We should stay above freezing tomorrow, with lows expected in the mid to upper 30s around the metro area.

Wet weather returns tomorrow. Light showers arrive in the morning and will be with us on and off for most of the day. Rainfall forecast models aren’t giving us much more than a tenth of an inch in the Portland area, with totals closer to a quarter of an inch expected along the north coast. High temperatures will top out around 50 degrees in the metro.

Saturday looks like a mainly dry, mild and cloudy day. High temperatures that day will be slightly warmer, in the low to mid 50s. The next wet system arrives overnight into Sunday morning, and Sunday will be a pretty wet day. The Cascades will get anywhere from 3 to 6 inches of snow from that system. Next week models are showing a combination of low pressure troughing and high pressure ridging, which means we’ll get showers here and there with some dry days mixed in. Nothing looks super dramatic, but late Tuesday through Wednesday could be pretty wet.

