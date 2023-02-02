Standoff with shooter in Hood River ends with arrest

HOOD RIVER Ore. (KPTV) - Police have taken one into custody after a shooting at a home in Hood River, a town about 70 miles east of Portland and 25 miles west of The Dalles.

Hood River police officers responded to a house on Viento Lane where they met a man who said his son, 42-year-old Simeon Hill, was a combat veteran with access to multiple firearms. The man said Hill had fired a gun in their house. As officers were speaking to the father, they heard multiple gunshots from the home being fired over the heads of officers in the direction of nearby businesses.

The Hood River Police Department released a statement on social media Thursday declaring they were on the scene of an “active shooter situation” in the area of 20th & Cascade Ave. to Rand & Cascade Ave. Police evacuated the small businesses and residents in the area.

Police said the shooter was contained to the home, and a standoff between officers and Hill lasted for several hours. Eventually, Hill came out of the house and surrendered to the police. He was arrested and taken to a medical facility. Police found several guns and ammunition in the home.

At 10 p.m., the residents told to evacuate were able to return home.

Several area schools were in lockdown as a result including: Westside Elementary School, May Street Elementary School, Hood River Middle School, Hood River Options Academy, Hood River Valley High School, and Nathaniel Coe Administrative Center.

The school district said at about 2 p.m. that lockdowns at nearby schools were lifted because “law enforcement agencies located and surrounded the suspect.”

According to the Hood River Police Department, the case will be reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office for charges including unlawful use of a weapon, reckless endangering and disorderly conduct.

