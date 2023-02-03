3 arrested, patrol car hit during Washington County trailer theft.

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says three suspects are in custody after stealing a flatbed trailer with a stolen truck early Friday.

Deputies from the WCSO responded to the 26000 block of SW Wolsborn Avenue at 3:17 a.m. after receiving a call from a homeowner claiming a dark green pickup pulled up to their house and then stole their trailer.

Not long after the theft, a WCSO deputy located the truck and trailer at SW Laurelview Road and SW Finnegan Hill Road. According to authorities, the driver of the truck attempted to turn around, but the trail jackknifed, hitting a stop sign.

Despite the deputy’s attempt to pin the truck in, the driver maneuvered the truck past, ramming the patrol car in the process, WCSO says. A telephone pole was also hit while the driver fled from the scene.

After a search from deputies and officers with the Hillsboro Police Department, the truck and trailer were located again -- this time at a home in the 2900 block of SW McNay Road.

A canine team and drone equipped with a thermal camera were deployed to search for suspects.

SEE ALSO: Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Multnomah County

Using the thermal camera and the canine team, 36-year-old Daniel Crum, of Cornelius, was found hiding in nearby bushes.

43-year-old Nicole Gillis, of Hillsboro, and 44-year-old James Lee Griffith, of Beaverton, were found soon after and a handgun was located nearby on the ground, according to WCSO.

Deputies learned the truck used in the theft, a 2007 Ford F250, was stolen out of The Dalles, and the license plates were stolen from Tigard.

Crum was arrested on the listed charges and outstanding warrants:

Two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle

Two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle

Attempted assault of a peace officer

Attempted assault in the second degree

Unlawful use of a weapon

Three counts of criminal mischief in the first degree

Criminal mischief in the second degree

Theft in the second degree

Failure to perform the duties of a driver when property is damaged (hit and run)

Driving while suspended (misdemeanor)

SEE ALSO: Standoff with shooter in Hood River ends with arrest

Gillis and Griffith are each being charged with the following:

Two counts of unlawful use of a motor vehicle

Two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle

Crum, Gillis, and Griffith were all lodged in the Washington County jail. Deputies say additional charges are pending further investigation.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.