Armed standoff with suspect in Clark Co. barn

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 2, 2023 at 5:11 PM PST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Following a “family disturbance” in Clark County, an armed person barricaded themself in a barn on Thursday afternoon, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

When police responded to Northeast Gable Avenue and Northeast 359th Street, police said the suspect fired several shots at deputies and then barricaded themself in a barn on the property.

Police said a person reported a physical assault, but no one was injured. The family was rescued from a house.

A tactical police team is on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

