Gusty, Showery Day Ahead

Good morning! It’s been a dry week across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, but that will come to an end this morning. An area of low pressure is developing offshore of the Pacific Northwest, and will send showers into the region around the A.M. commute. The wind is also picking up, and will turn pretty gusty later on. The strongest wind will be along the coast and up on some of the higher slopes of the Coast Range & Cascades. Those areas could see gusts up to 50+ mph. Our inland valleys can expect sustained winds at 15-20 mph, with gusts between 30-40 mph. Highs will reach about 50 degrees today. The snow level will dip to about 4,000 feet later on today, with cooling temperatures in the mountains. We’ll see minimal snow accumulation at pass level, but about 1-3 inches above 4,000 feet.

Showers will probably linger into early Saturday, but most model guidance suggests the rest of the day will be pretty dry. Temperatures should be a touch warmer than today with a drier afternoon on tap. Highs will end up between the low to mid 50s. Enjoy the relatively dry conditions, because another system will push in between late Saturday and Sunday. Expect frequent showers and slightly cooler conditions. Our snow level will sink down to about 2,000 feet between late Sunday and early Monday. The ski resorts should pick up an additional 5-10 inches of snow this weekend. A few inches of snow will accumulate in the foothills (down to 2,000 feet).

It looks like we’ll catch another break in the rain between Monday and Tuesday. Late Tuesday is when our next system will move in, bringing a steady round of rain overnight into early Wednesday. We’ll transition back to scattered showers during the day, with drier weather expected by Thursday. Temperatures are forecast to cool down mid to late week. Highs will dip into the mid to upper 40s, with overnight lows transitioning into the 30s.

Have a great weekend!

