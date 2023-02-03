Hoover Criminal Gang member sentenced to federal prison for possessing gun as convicted felon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland resident and member of the Hoover Criminal Gang was sentenced to federal prison Friday for illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Court documents revealed that as part of an ongoing investigation into the Hoover Criminal Gang, Law enforcement officials got photos of 31-year-old Anthony Bagsby with firearms. Further investigation led law enforcement to an apartment where known Hoover Criminal Gang members lived. Bagsby would go to that apartment frequently.

On April 16, 2021, Bagsby and several other individuals were arrested in that apartment in northeast Portland. There, they found a loaded handgun and several items belonging to Bagsby including prescription medication and mail. They also found an empty magazine, dozens of 9mm cartridges .40 caliber rounds and a bag of methamphetamines. When looking through his phone, investigators found text messages where Bagsby bragged about a brand-new handgun.

Bagsby was indicted on two counts of illegally possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. He pleaded guilty on October 18 and was sentenced Friday to two years in federal prison and three years of supervised release.

