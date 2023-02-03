Hwy 26 closed near Buxton due to deadly crash

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 26 has been shut down due to a deadly crash near Buxton Friday afternoon, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 12 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near Northwest Ridge Road. The sheriff’s office said one person has died and two others were taken to local hospitals by LifeFlight.

There’s no word at this time how many vehicles were involved. FOX 12 has reached out to Oregon State Police, who is leading the investigation, for more details.

Both directions of Highway 26 are closed and may remain closed for several hours during the crash investigation. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

