Hwy 26 closed near Buxton due to deadly crash

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV file image.)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 12:36 PM PST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 26 has been shut down due to a deadly crash near Buxton Friday afternoon, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 12 p.m., emergency crews responded to a crash on the highway near Northwest Ridge Road. The sheriff’s office said one person has died and two others were taken to local hospitals by LifeFlight.

There’s no word at this time how many vehicles were involved. FOX 12 has reached out to Oregon State Police, who is leading the investigation, for more details.

Both directions of Highway 26 are closed and may remain closed for several hours during the crash investigation. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Broadway in Portland announces 2023/2024 season
Broadway in Portland announces 2023/2024 season
City of Portland
Portland Business Alliance poll: Homelessness and crime remain among biggest issues
Longtime Century HS basketball coach celebrates 400 wins while battling stage 4 cancer
Emergency crews on scene of deadly crash
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Multnomah County