Logs fall off truck closing Salem street near I-5

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 2:53 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Mission Street at I-5 eastbound is down to one lane in Salem after a log truck lost its load Friday afternoon.

According to the Salem Police Department, the closure could take a couple of hours. SPD asks that you consider an alternative route for the afternoon commute.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when more information is available.

