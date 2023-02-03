Logs fall off truck closing Salem street near I-5

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Mission Street at I-5 eastbound is down to one lane in Salem after a log truck lost its load Friday afternoon.

According to the Salem Police Department, the closure could take a couple of hours. SPD asks that you consider an alternative route for the afternoon commute.

Mission St at I-5 eastbound, down to one lane of travel due to log truck that lost its load. Lane closure could be a couple hours. Consider an alternate route for your afternoon commute. #salemoregon pic.twitter.com/Yp2Dq6gXh6 — Salem Police Department (@SalemPoliceDept) February 3, 2023

