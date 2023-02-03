ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) - A man was rescued by U.S. Coast Guard air crews from high surf after his boat capsized in the Columbia River mouth, the Coast Guard said Friday on Twitter.

According to tweets posted around 1 p.m., while on the training mission nearby, the crews received a “Mayday” broadcast from a small boat floundering in the waves. The crews immediately notified authorities at Cape Disappointment, who launched rescue boats.

SEE ALSO: Hwy 26 closed near Buxton due to deadly crash

(2/4)…who launched motor life boats from STA Cape Disappointment, the air crews arrived on scene to find the vessel floundering in the surf! The surf made rescue by boat dangerous, so the aircrew decided to lower the rescue swimmer and have the owner enter the water for rescue… pic.twitter.com/z92WvzpTG9 — USCGPacificNorthwest (@USCGPacificNW) February 3, 2023

When the Coast Guard crews arrived, they realized the surf would make rescue by boat dangerous and decided to lower a rescue swimmer to meet the man in the water.

SEE ALSO: Portland Business Alliance poll: Homelessness and crime remain among biggest issues

As the man jumped off the boat, waves flipped the boat over, rolling it several times in the surf. The rescue swimmer was able to reach the man and pull him out. The crews flew the person to the Coast Guard base in Astoria where emergency medical responders were waiting to treat the rescued man.

Man rescued by Coast Guard swimmer after waves flip boat at Columbia River mouth (U.S. Coast Guard)

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.