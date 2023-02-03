Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 33-year-old man wanted after reports that he attacked his brother with a machete in Amity was found in Portland Friday, according to the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office.

Just after 3 a.m. Friday, police responded to an assault call in Amity at the 300 block of Fifth Street. Once there, police said they learned that the suspect, identified as Peter Darius Huber, had attacked his brother and then fled.

Police said the victim was taken by ambulance to a local hospital and then flown to a regional trauma center.

At about 2:30 p.m. Friday, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office announced that Huber had been found in Portland.

Additional details will be available soon, police said.

