Marion County deputies looking for missing 5-year-old autistic boy

Marion County deputies looking for missing 5-year-old autistic boy.
Marion County deputies looking for missing 5-year-old autistic boy.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 3:43 PM PST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 5-year-old autistic boy with limited verbal ability.

MCSO says Sage, 5, has been missing since 2:55 p.m. and was last seen near Silver Falls Dr NE and Seminole Rd NE, outside of Silverton.

Marion County deputies looking for missing 5-year-old autistic boy.
Marion County deputies looking for missing 5-year-old autistic boy.(Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies described Sage as a white male juvenile, 4′06″, average build with blonde hair.  He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black pants.

Please call 911 if you locate him and report it immediately.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland
Man wanted for Amity machete attack on brother found in Portland
Serial burglar sentenced to 9 years in prison after Washington County arrest.
Serial burglar sentenced to 9 years in prison after Washington County arrest
3 arrested, patrol car hit during Washington County trailer theft.
3 arrested, patrol car hit during Washington County trailer theft
Hoover Criminal Gang member sentenced to federal prison for possessing gun as convicted felon