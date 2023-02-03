MARION COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 5-year-old autistic boy with limited verbal ability.

MCSO says Sage, 5, has been missing since 2:55 p.m. and was last seen near Silver Falls Dr NE and Seminole Rd NE, outside of Silverton.

Marion County deputies looking for missing 5-year-old autistic boy. (Marion County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies described Sage as a white male juvenile, 4′06″, average build with blonde hair. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt and black pants.

Please call 911 if you locate him and report it immediately.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.