Partly dry this weekend, which means some rain too

Hello and happy Friday!

The cold front moved in about mid-morning, bringing gusty south winds and showers. Most of the precipitation we’ve seen around the metro has been pretty light, we’ve accumulated right around a tenth of an inch at PDX as of 3 p.m. I did see some sunbreaks around lunchtime, though! That bumped our afternoon temperature at the airport into the low to mid 50s. We expect the light spotty showers to continue this evening, along with some overnight rain. That breezy south wind will start to die down tonight.

Besides the chance for a brief shower tomorrow morning, Saturday is still looking mainly dry, cloudy and mild. High temperatures will top out in the low to mid 50s.

Rain will move in at some point Saturday evening (first along the coast) and continue into Sunday morning. On and off showers continue through the day on Sunday before we start to dry out in the evening. That Sunday system will cool us down and drop our snow level to about 2,000 feet heading into Monday. Models are forecasting 5-10 inches of snow accumulation in the Cascades.

Portland's 3 Day Forecast (kptv)

Then we’ll get a brief dry break Monday and a good chunk of Tuesday before the next wet system brings us rain Tuesday night and showers on Wednesday. Models are trending drier as we head towards the end of next week. There won’t be much fluctuation with our high temperatures- we’re staying right around average for this time of year, which is about 50 degrees.

