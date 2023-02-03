Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Multnomah County
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash involving a pedestrian.
Just before 3 a.m., deputies responded to a crash on Southeast Orient Drive, near the intersection with Southeast 292nd Place. The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, died at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle stopped and is cooperating with the investigation.
Southeast Orient Drive will be closed for several hours during the investigation.
No other details have been released at this time.
