Police: Man arrested in taking of monkeys from Dallas Zoo

By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 3, 2023 at 7:38 AM PST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — A 24-year-old man has been arrested in the case of the two monkeys taken from the Dallas Zoo after he was spotted near the animal exhibits at an aquarium in the city, police said Friday.

Davion Irvin was arrested Thursday and was charged with six counts of animal cruelty, Dallas police said. Jail records, which don’t list an attorney for him, indicate that he faces five charges of animal cruelty and that his bail was set at $25,000.

The reason for the discrepancy between police and the jail in the number of charges was not immediately clear.

Police said officers arrested him after getting a tip that he had been seen near the animal exhibits at the Dallas Aquarium.

The monkeys named Bella and Finn went missing Monday, and a cut was found in their enclosure. Police found them the next day in a vacant house south of the zoo after getting a tip.

There have been several unusual events at the zoo over the past few weeks, including other enclosure fences that were cut, the escape of a small leopard and the suspicious death of an endangered vulture.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and that further charges are possible.

