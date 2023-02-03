WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – A suspect linked to multiple burglaries at small businesses in Washington County will serve nine years in prison after pleading guilty Thursday.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says Christina Lynn Cordon, 38, burglarized more than 10 businesses between March and September. Deputies say during the spree, Cordon targeted restaurants, ice cream shops, delis, coffee shops and dry cleaners.

Cordon reportedly removed a bolted safe containing more than $1,500, rammed a stolen car into a convenience store and regularly broke store windows to gain entry.

Serial burglar sentenced to 9 years in prison after Washington County arrest. (Washington County Sheriff's Office)

During a robbery in Hillsboro, officers with the Hillsboro Police Department arrived to arrest Cordon after a witness reported seeing her break a glass window. Before she could be taken into custody, Cordon fled the scene, resulting in a high-speed chase, according to deputies.

After abandoning the vehicle and fleeing on foot, Cordon was taken into custody.

Officers searching the car Cordon fled in recovered tools, bear spray and a wig inside of the vehicle.

Cordon pled guilty to six counts of burglary in the second-degree Thursday and was sentenced to 108 months in prison.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.