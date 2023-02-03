Trail Blazers’ Lillard to make 7th NBA All-Star Game appearance

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard will be adding a seventh NBA All-Star Game to a still-growing list of achievements, the association announced Thursday night.

Lillard will play for the NBA Western Conference All-Star Team and was selected as one of 14 reserves.

The now seven-time All-Star is currently averaging 30.7 points and 7.4 assists per game. This season Lillard is shooting 446.4% from the field and 37.2% on threes.

While the starting line-ups for Team LeBron and Team Giannis are selected by a fan vote, the 14 reserve players across the Eastern and Western conference teams are chosen by the 30 NBA coaches across the league.

Lillard has played for the Blazers since 2012, selected as the sixth overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft. Subsequently, Lillard was unanimously voted Rookie of the Year in his debut season.

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game takes place Feb. 19 in Salt Lake City.

