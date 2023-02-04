2 die in Hwy 26 crash near Buxton

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) — Two people, including a person from Seaside, died in a nearly head-on crash on Highway 26 in Washington County on Friday.

Oregon State Police said just after noon Friday, troopers responded to a two-vehicle cash on Highway 26 near Buxton. They learned a pickup truck was going west on Highway 26 when the driver crossed the centerline and hit an SUV nearly head-on.

The driver of the pickup and passenger in the SUV died in the crash. The pickup driver has been identified as 69-year-old Mark Kingman of Brinnon, Wash. The SUV passenger has been identified as 92-year-old El Hindawi Mariam of Seaside.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

OSP did release any more details on the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.