Blazers rally from 20 down to end Wizards’ win streak

WASHINGTON (AP) — Anfernee Simons scored 20 of his 33 points in the third quarter and the Portland Trail Blazers erased a 20-point deficit, snapping Washington’s six-game winning streak Friday night with a 124-116 victory over the Wizards.

Simons made six of Portland’s nine 3-pointers in the third, and the Trail Blazers finally caught and passed the Wizards in the fourth. Simons finished 9 of 12 from beyond the arc.

Damian Lillard added 29 points for Portland, which has won five of six.

Washington led 69-51 at halftime, but an advantage like that isn’t totally safe against a backcourt that can shoot 3s like Portland’s. After a layup by Josh Hart to start the third quarter, the Trail Blazers’ next nine field goals came from long distance. The first five were by Simons, then Lillard made a couple and Jerami Grant made one.

Another 3 by Simons cut the deficit to 88-81.

It was 94-90 after three, and Portland finally tied it at 99 on a 3 by Shaedon Sharpe. A 3 by Hart gave the Trail Blazers their first lead, 102-101. Portland was up by two before breaking the game open with a 13-4 run. A dunk by Simons made it 120-111 with 1:25 to play.

Bradley Beal scored 34 points for the Wizards and Kristaps Porzingis had 32.

Portland was playing without center Jusuf Nurkic, who was out because of a left calf strain.

The Wizards jumped out to an early 15-2 lead, and they led 34-14 after a 3-pointer by Porzingis. He scored 16 points in the opening quarter.

TIP-INS

Trail Blazers: In addition to Nurkic, Portland was also without F Justise Winslow (left ankle sprain) and C Ibou Badji (left knee soreness).

Wizards: F Anthony Gill (health and safety protocols) missed the game. ... The Wizards haven’t won seven straight since an eight-game streak in April 2021.

UP NEXT

Trail Blazers: At Chicago on Saturday.

Wizards: At Brooklyn on Saturday.

