Fire engulfs home, cars in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters responded to a large house fire that spread to cars early Saturday morning in southeast Portland.

Portland Fire & Rescue said just after 5 a.m., firefighters responded to the 10900 block of Southeast Ankeny Street. When they arrived, they found heavy fire coming from the garage of the house. It also spread to cars in the driveway. They said everyone made it out of the house safely.

Firefighters are still on scene investigating. A cause of the fire has not been released.

