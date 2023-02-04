Gresham firefighter dies from cardiac arrest while on duty

GRESHAM Ore. (KPTV) – The City of Gresham is remembering a member of the Gresham Fire Department who died after going into cardiac arrest Friday.

According to the city, Gresham Firefighter Brandon Norbury went into cardiac arrest while in the line of duty Friday and despite emergency medical attention, died shortly after.

Norbury joined the department in 2008. Prior to joining the department, he spent seven years with the Gresham Police Department. In addition to his time spent in the City of Gresham, Norbury served as a Navy Seal.

The city says they are in active communication with Norbury’s family and funeral services are pending.

