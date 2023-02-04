Mainly Dry Saturday, Just a Few Showers

Good morning!

It’s a quiet morning with just a few light showers around. We’re going to be mostly dry today, but late this morning into lunchtime, expect a few very light showers. Precipitation looks very limited and we don’t expect much rain accumulation. The rest of the day will be mostly dry and cloudy with sun breaks this afternoon and a somewhat breezy east wind. Rain will then start to move in tonight along the coast and will move into the valleys sometime late tonight and overnight. Expect rain overnight, then showers on and off through the day tomorrow. That wet weather will also bring snow to the Cascades. We expect about 5-10″ to fall at the mountain tomorrow.

We’ll be back to some drier weather to start the workweek and for the first part of Tuesday, but rain moves back in in the evening. Showers continue for your Wednesday, but then drier weather will take over by Thursday. Expect more partly cloudy skies for the end of the week.

Temperatures this week will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, without large fluctuations. By the end of this coming week, temperatures could be warming up to the mid 50s!

