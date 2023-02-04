Man found dead in bar parking lot after SE Portland shooting

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 8:33 AM PST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead in a parking lot of a bar in southeast Portland early Saturday morning.

PPB said just after 2 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to the parking lot of Tik Tok Restaurant and Bar at Southeast Division Street and Southeast 112th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot and killed. He has not been identified.

Officers said the suspect left the scene and no arrests have been made.

Homicide detectives are investigating. During the investigation, SE Division St. is closed between Southeast 111th Avenue and Southeast 113th Avenue. Southeast 112th Avenue is closed between SE Division St. and Southeast Lincoln Street. If you have any information, you’re asked to contact detective Mike Schmerber at Michael.Schmerber@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0991 or detective Erik Kammerer at Erik.Kammerer@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503) 823-0762.

