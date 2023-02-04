Man found injured after being shot, in knife fight in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was taken to the hospital hours after being shot and in a knife fight Saturday morning in southeast Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said.

PPB said at about 7:45 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to Southeast Belmont Street and Southeast Second Avenue. They said a caller noticed someone in that area who was shot. Officers found a man who was injured and taken to the hospital with injuries he is expected to survive.

Officers learned the man was shot about two hours before. He was also involved in a knife fight. He then sat in his truck for a few hours before being noticed by the caller.

Police said the man was uncooperative, so it is unable to confirm if he is the suspect or the victim. Other parties involved left the scene. The Enhanced Community Safety Team will be doing follow-up investigation.

