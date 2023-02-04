Narcan donated to Washougal School District by nonprofit

WASHOUGAL Wash. (KPTV) – As the number of overdose deaths among young people rise, nonprofit HarborPath is working to make Naloxone, otherwise known as Narcan, accessible to those who might need it. That includes recently donating the life-saving drug to Washougal School District.

“We’ve had many conversations with our kids about drugs and what to look for and what not to look for,” says Mark Carnifax.

Carnifax had three children graduate from Washougal High School and thinks having Narcan on campus is a good idea.

“If it’s a drug that can stop someone from overdosing, I think it’s a good thing,” Carnifax says.

Washougal School District say they wanted Narcan as a preventive measure so that they’re ready in case of an emergency on campus – they say it’s similar to having emergency tools like fire extinguishers on hand.

“It’s sad that it’s necessary but if it’s important, it’s important,” Carnifax says. “The fentanyl can get in somebody’s hands and doesn’t know what it is and if they do overdose and can save their life with a Narcan it’s a great idea.”

HarborPath says they hope to help more campuses in the future.

