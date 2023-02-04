New Multnomah Co. program aims to move unhoused into apartments

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A new Multnomah County program aims to move hundreds of people living in tents into apartments.

Housing Multnomah Now is modeled after a similar program in Seattle. It’ll use $14 million over a 12-month period to target a specific area, starting with the central city. That will include downtown Portland, Old Town and portions of the central east side.

Outreach workers will work with people to get them into housing and connected with support services for those who need them, including those with mental health and addiction disorders.

Brian Mitchell moved to Portland a year ago from North Carolina, and struggled to find affordable housing in Portland, he said. He spent some time living in a tent and is now in a transitional shelter.

He said he’s hopeful about the new program.

“I think if they put people into apartments, Portland will be a lot better, people will feel better about themselves, they won’t be on the street and there will be a little more love here, people will feel like the city is trying,” Mitchell said.

The county is asking local landlords to help by making units available to the program, and in return, the county will guarantee one year of rent, as well as fund other landlord incentives.

