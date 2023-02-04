Police: Man checking into Astoria warming center stabs employee

ASOTRIA, Ore. (KPTV) - An Astoria warming center employee was stabbed by a man checking in to stay on Friday night, according to the Astoria Police Department.

Police said officers responded to the shelter in the 1000 block of Franklin Street at 9:15 p.m. Friday. When they arrived, they found a man with multiple stab wounds to the arm and back. He was treated on-scene by the Astoria Fire Department.

Officers said they learned the victim was an employee at the warming center. They said as 58-year-old Dwayne Douglas Blair was checking in, he got into an argument with the employee over established rules and stabbed him. Medics were called in for Blair, who was incoherent and had a cut to his arm. Police also said one of their officers was assaulted while helping Blair.

Blair was taken to the hospital to be cleared before being taken to the Clatsop County Jail. He was arrested for the following charges:

· Assault II

· Unlawful Use of a Weapon

· Assault IV

· Attempted Assault on a Public Safety Officer

· Resisting Arrest

APD said jail staff released Blair while officers were still at the jail through Clatsop County’s electronic monitoring program. Officers worked with hospital staff to find a place to stay where he could continue his medical care without violating the conditions of his release.

