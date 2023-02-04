Suspect in stolen front loader tries to steal Portland ATM

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A person tried to break into or steal an ATM with a stolen front loader in northwest Portland on Friday morning, according to police.

At about 5:30 a.m., police responded to the 1800 block of Northwest Raleigh Street after someone reported seeing a suspect trying to move an ATM with the heavy machinery. When police arrived, they saw the suspect jump into a pickup and escape.

The pickup was later found crashed and empty at Northwest 21st Avenue and Northwest Vaughn Street.

Police attempted to track the person using a police dog, but were unsuccessful, they said.

Both the front loader and the truck were stolen, police found. The front loader had been stolen Friday morning from a construction equipment company near Northwest 19th Avenue and Northwest Thurman Street. It was returned to the owner.

The ATM was destroyed by the attempt, but police said it did not appear that any money had been stolen. Police said they notified the bank that owned the ATM.

