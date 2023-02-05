2-vehicle crash injures 3 on SE Stark, police investigating

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police are investigating after three people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Southeast Stark Street in east Portland on Saturday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

At about 5 p.m., police responded to SE Stark Street and Southeast 146th Avenue after reports of the crash.

Three people were taken to a hospital, and one person is suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said SE Stark Street will be closed between Southeast 145th Avenue and Southeast 147th Avenue while they investigate the crash.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to email crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov Attn: Traffic Investigations Unit, and reference case number P23-32579.

