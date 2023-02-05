3-vehicle crash closes Hillsboro Hwy, 3 injured

3- vehicle crash closes Hillsboro Hwy, 3 injured
(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Feb. 4, 2023 at 5:41 PM PST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) - Southwest Hillsboro Highway/Highway 219 is closed between Southwest Wood Lane and Southwest Grabel Road Saturday evening, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Fire crews and police are responding to a three-vehicle crash at SW Hillsboro Hwy and Southwest Tongue Lane.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said three people were injured, with two suffering “serious” injuries. One person had to be cut out of a vehicle.

Police and fire crews are asking people to avoid the area.

3- vehicle crash closes Hillsboro Hwy, 3 injured
3- vehicle crash closes Hillsboro Hwy, 3 injured(Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue.)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they are released.

