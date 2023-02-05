Lebanon man dies after driving off road, hitting tree in Marion Co.

MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Lebanon man was killed after driving his car off the road and hitting a tree on Saturday night on Highway 99 in Marion County.

Oregon State Police said just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday, troopers responded to a single-car crash on Highway 99 near milepost 43. They learned a car was traveling southbound near Perkins Road Northeast, when the driver crossed the centerline, went into a ditch and hit a tree.

The driver died at the scene. He has been identified as 42-year-old Jose Trinidad Sanchez Encizo of Lebanon.

No other injuries were reported. OSP did not release any information on what caused the crash.

