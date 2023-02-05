Naked Salem man tried to take 2 deputies’ guns in Sutherlin, police say

SUTHERLIN Ore. (KPTV) - A 36-year-old Salem man was arrested Saturday after police said he tried to take two deputies’ guns after being found naked in Sutherlin, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

At about 5 p.m., police responded to multiple reports of a man who had taken off all his clothes and was wandering nude in the 4000 block on the side of Nonpareil Road.

Police said they found the man, identified as Keith Daniel Donald, and unsuccessfully tried to speak with him.

Then, as they were trying to discover if there was someone they could call to come help him, police said Donald lunged at the deputy and and tried to grab the gun out of their belt. He failed and then tried the same with a second deputy, according to police.

Following a brief struggle, police “subdued” Donald and he was taken into custody, they said.

Donald was booked into the Douglas County Jail and charged with two counts of attempted assault on police and disorderly conduct.

