Oregon National Guard troops return home after nearly a year in Poland

CLACKAMAS, Ore. (KPTV) - More than 120 Oregon National Guard soldiers who’ve been serving in Poland in support of U.S. NATO allies are home.

The men and women are part of Charlie Company, 1st Squadron, 82nd Cavalry Regiment. They mobilized in Jan. 2022 for their nearly year-long deployment.

As part of Operation Atlantic Resolve, they supported efforts to deter Russian aggression after the initial invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022.

Gov. Tina Kotek, Sen. Ron Wyden and Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel hosted the demobilization ceremony in Clackamas. Kotek addressed the soldiers for the first time as commander in chief.

“I am not surprised that you were there doing very key work at a critical time because that’s what the Oregon National Guard has been doing,” Kotek said. “You are no stranger to demanding situations and you are well-equipped.”

This deployment was one of the largest mobilizations of Oregon National Huard citizen soldiers since operation Enduring Freedom in 2006.

