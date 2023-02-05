Salvation Army set to operate Portland’s first RV Safe Park

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Sunderland RV Safe Park has been more than a year in the making but the project is starting to take shape.

Suzanne Rollins lives near the Northeast Sunderland Avenue site and said she supports the plan.

“I’m astonished at how much red tape there is and how much we repeat the same conversations over and over and over again,” Rollins said. “I’m saying let’s get on with it.”

The Joint Office of Homeless Services said they just finished construction and announced The Salvation Army will be operating the RV Safe Park, which they said will be the city’s first managed outdoor shelter for people living in RVs.

Just one street over, Northeast 33rd Drive is lined with RVs, so Rollins thinks this park is a good solution to allow people to park somewhere off roadways.

“I’m totally on board,” she said. “I know they know what they’re doing. You know, I know they run good shelters, they do a good job feeding people. I’m really glad they’re doing it.”

She’s hopeful the RV Safe Park will be a stepping stone to help people get on their feet by giving them access to basic necessities and transportation.

“My understanding about homelessness is you have to have an address in order to get any services, to get anything done. If you happen to have children, they need an address in order to attend public school. So, let’s start with that simple solution that they have an address,” Rollins said. “This is going to have bathrooms, it’s going to have showers, it’s going to have laundry facilities and some of the things that make life easier.”

The Joint Office of Homeless Services said there are still some final details to work out with The Salvation Army before it officially opens.

