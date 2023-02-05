Showery & breezy Sunday

Good morning!

It’s been a drippy start to the day and we have more to come! Metro area rainfall totals were all a near a tenth of an inch since midnight. We bottomed out last night at 40 degrees.

Today will be a wetter day, particularly around midday. Showers will taper off in the evening. High temperatures are expected to reach around 50 degrees once again.There should be a decent amount of snow heading to the Cascades today. A winter weather advisory is in effect for the Cascades later tonight through early Monday morning, with 6-12″ of snow expected above 3,500 along with gusty conditions.Monday brings us a chance for morning showers then it turns to mostly cloudy and dry. Tuesday we are looking at more showers with some sticking around into Wednesday. Going into Thursday we have a ridge building and with it should be mostly dry starting Thursday with a very slight chance of showers showing up Friday. If this pattern holds, temperatures may be in the mid-50s Thursday through Saturday.

